Why Post Malone Didn't Comment on George Floyd's Death Sooner

Post Malone has officially spoken out about the death of George Floyd, and explained why it is that he didn't comment sooner. In his post, Malone explained that he has been taking a break from social media, but decided to speak out because "a platform is a terrible thing to waste." He added that this is "especially" true "in times of heartache in our country and the entire world."

Malone clarified his silence, writing, "Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages." However, he chose to return because he could "see frustrations over" what he defined as "the blatant miss-use of my social media." Malone continued, "Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologize for that." Next, Malone reveled that he was aware of what has been going on and that when he saw the video of Floyd's arrest, his "heart sank into my stomach."

Malone added that he is "so appalled and so heartbroken," and that he "cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening." Malone stated that stands "with George Floyd" and "with everyone taking a stand," as well as "on the side of love." The rapper said he believes that "the officers involved must be held accountable for what they did." Malone went on to say, "This can’t continue to go on. I pray that everyone taking risks and making they’re voices heard in powerful and impactful ways, stays safe, and knows that they are making a difference." Finally, he concluded his message by encourage all who read it to "please take care of yourselves in this time."

Floyd's death came after four Minneapolis police officers were attempting to arrest him on suspicion of forgery. Video of the arrest went viral, and showed now-former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Floyd eventually became unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. Chauvin has since been arrested and charge with murder. Floyd's death triggered mass protests across the nation, with widespread rioting and looting also emerging in the wake of the peaceful protests.