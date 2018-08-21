Post Malone Aboard Plane Attempting Emergency Landing

A plane that rapper Post Malone is reported to be flying on is preparing to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press reports that a plane blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport earlier Tuesday and that it was forced to reroute in the air and will now attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in New York. It previously was to be diverted to an airport in Massachusetts.

Westfield-Barnes, Massachusetts, regional airport manager Eric Billowitz told the Associated Press that the troubled Gulfstream IV is now bound for New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City.

The New York Daily News reports that the plane was charted by Malone.

The London-bound flight carrying approximately 16 people left Teterboro Airport at about 10:50 a.m. when two tires on the small Gulfstream IV blew off after takeoff, a source told the Daily News.

“It lost its nose gear,” the source said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News that the aircraft blew two tires during takeoff at Teterboro.

The pilot immediately noticed what had happened and circled around Teterboro Airport for about 30 minutes before it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, the Associated Press reports. About an hour later, it was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh instead. It’s currently preparing to land, which should go off without incident, save for a bumpy ride, reports the Daily News.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Associated Press that the plane had been rerouted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport. It later told Fox News the plane has been diverted to Stewart Airport.

Air traffic audio obtained by TMZ depicts the pilot communicating with air traffic control, asking for permission to circle above the Teterboro Airport. A source for TMZ says air traffic control diverted the pilot to Massachusetts so that the plane could burn more fuel for a safer possible crash landing.

Emergency personnel in Teterboro can be seen in a video from TMZ preparing for the plane before it was decided it should land elsewhere.

The Associated Press reports that flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

Malone was likely jetting off following his performance at Monday night’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with 21 Savage and Aerosmith. He also took home the Moon Person for Song of the Year for “Rockstar.”