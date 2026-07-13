Popular Comedy Couple Divorcing After 18 Years of Marriage

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The comedians reportedly split within the last couple of months, though the separation is said to be “completely amicable.” Despite the changes in their personal relationship, the pair are expected to continue working together on their popular podcast, Your Mom’s House.

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Segura, 47, and Pazsitzky, 50, share two sons, Ellis and Julian, who were born in 2016 and 2018. The couple also co-founded YMH Studios, a podcast network that has grown into a major part of their comedy careers.

”They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids,” a source told TMZ. “They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”

The pair have not appeared to record podcast episodes together in recent month.

Segura and Pazsitzky met while performing stand-up in the late 1990s. The two initially became friends before eventually beginning a romantic relationship several years later. They married in November 2008 and frequently incorporated their marriage and family life into their comedy.

Their podcast, Your Mom’s House, launched in 2012 and became a place where the couple discussed everything from parenting and relationships to conversations with fellow comedians.

Both comedians have also referenced their relationship in their individual stand-up performances. Segura has often joked about married life, including during a 2011 appearance at the Just for Laughs festival, where he said “intimidation and fear” were the keys to making his marriage work.

“My wife is Kim Jong-il and I’m the people of North Korea,” he said during the event. “Every day, there are a series of interrogations leading to a looming execution.”

Pazsitzky previously commented on her relationship during one of her Netflix specials, according to Page Six.

“I love my husband. I laugh at his jokes. I think he’s fantastic. And then all day, every day, I wanna punch him in his dumb face,” Pazsitzky said at the time. “And it’s not the big things that make you wanna kill your spouse. It’s little stuff.”

The comedians have not publicly commented on the reported separation.