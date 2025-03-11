Police Obtain Footage of Rock Star’s Fiancée Going Overboard: Latest on the Kimberly Burch Death Investigation

Security video reportedly showing Kimberly Burch jumping overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has been obtained by police.

The video was obtained by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in Florida and captured the moments just before Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, went overboard. Sources told TMZ that the footage shows the 56-year-old climbing the cruise ship’s railing before stepping off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burch went overboard shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday after she got “into an argument with her fiancé and, unfortunately, jumped overboard,” police said. The incident occurred during the first night of the cruise about 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas. Her body has not yet been found, but she is presumed dead. Police have not yet declared her cause of death.

Since the Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas ship is registered in the Bahamas, the Nassau police have jurisdiction in the case, according The Hollywood Reporter. Nassau police cleared Downe of any wrongdoing after viewing the video.

“There is video of [Burch] committing suicide and Tamie was cleared of all charges,” Riki Rachtman, a radio personality and the former host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball who is also a friend of Downe, confirmed in a Facebook video.

Downe has not publicly commented on the incident at this time, but Rachtman said the musician is “scarred for the rest of his life.” Addressing questions about Downe, he asked, “How’s Taime doing? Well how do you think he’s doing? The woman that he’s in love with, that he’s lived with for the past eight years, committed suicide in front of him. And I feel horrible for Kimberly … that she had been in so much pain that she had to commit suicide. I know to be fact that Taime did absolutely nothing wrong, but Taime is going to be scarred for the rest of his life.”

Rachtman described Downe and Burch’s relationship in the video as “toxic” and said the pair frequently fought.

Burch’s mother also confirmed that the pair had gotten into an argument prior to her daughter going overboard, though she said Burch didn’t have any emotional issues that she was aware of at the time.

Burch boarded the Explorer of the Sea Sunday morning with Downe, whose band Faster Pussycat was schedule to perform during The ’80s Cruise, a decade-themed trip that was also set to feature performances by Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men at Work. Faster Pussycat’s scheduled performances have been canceled, and the cruise resumed shortly after the Monday incident and is set to continue

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Burch’s presumed death is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.