Faster Pussycat Singer’s Fiancée Shared Eerie Final Post Before Falling Overboard From Cruise Ship

Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe’s fiancée Kimberly Burch shared a haunting final Instagram post just hours before she presumably died after going overboard from an ’80s-themed Royal Caribbean cruise on March 2.

Earlier in the day, Burch, a realtor, shared a selfie of herself and the rocker after boarding the ship. The pair joined the cruise as Downe’s band Faster Pussycat was set to perform on two nights of the seven-day cruise, which began in Miami and was set to travel to Nassau, San Juan, and Labadee. She captioned the post, “We made it to @the80scruise.”

Burch’s mother, Carnell Burch, confirmed to TMZ the following day that she learned from Downe that her daughter had gone overboard and was presumed dead. According to police, preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, “the victim is alleged to have gotten into an argument with her fiancé and, unfortunately, jumped overboard” approximately 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas. A source later told The Hollywood Reporter that security footage from the ship appeared to show Burch, 56, jumping overboard.

Her mother, however, told TMZ that she is “confident Kimberly would not purposefully hurt herself.” She added that Burch didn’t have any emotional issues that she was aware of at the time and was excited for the trip, though she said her daughter was allegedly drinking during the cruise, which was uncharacteristic of her.

Following the incident, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed that “our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort.” The U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and an AIRMIA MH-65 searched the area but were unable to locate Burch. The search was suspended later Monday due to weather conditions. Her body has not been located at this time. Royal Caribbean said they are “working with local authorities” and “providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time.”

Confirming her passing, Burch’s family wrote on Facebook, “It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away.” They remembered her as “a beloved Daughter,Sister,Sister-in-law and Aunt,” adding that she will be “greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!!”