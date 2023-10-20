Playboy Model Tabby Brown Dead at 38

Tabby Brown, a London-based Playboy model and actress who appeared in the UK's version of The Bachelor, has died. Brown's former manager confirmed the 38-year-old's death to The Sun on Oct. 17, though further information was not shared. Her cause of death was not immediately available, though a source close to her agent Richard Pascoe told the Daily Mail Brown allegedly suffered a heart attack. That report is unconfirmed.

An active social media user, who boasted 317,000 Instagram followers, Brown last posted on the social media app seven weeks ago when she shared a video to her highlights while in a bathroom. However, she had not posted to her main page since February 2022 when she shared a stunning selfie. That post has since become a memorial, with many of her followers using the comments section to post tributes. One person wrote, "rest peacefully," with somebody else adding, "R.I.P. for ever in our hearts and memory."

Brown is an international actress, presenter, and model who got her start when she was hired for a Virgin Atlantic advert while working as a business manager. Reflecting on the beginnings of her career, Brown said during a 2012 interview with Snoop Dogg, "one day I got a commercial for Virgin Atlantic and ever since then I was like, 'You know what, there is so much money to be made in commercials, why not? I can always got back to the business world.' You've got to set yourself a foundation first and foremost."

Brown went on to appear on the cover of a number of magazines, per the Daily Mail, and landed several presenting gigs. She also landed advertising jobs working for Walkers crisps, Sleek Hair, Legs Avenue, and Littlewoods. In 2009, she was selected to represent England at the World Super Model in Taiwan and also presented at the International Football Awards, Music Download Awards, and the Urban Music Awards. After starring in music videos for B.o.B and Rivers Cuomo's hit song "Magic" in 2010, she appeared in Dizzee Rascal's Dirtee "Disco" video. The following year, she made an appearance in Alex Metric's "Open Your Eyes" music video, and later, Snoop Dog's music video "Funny Hoe-s" in 2012.

Throughout her career, Brown appeared in advertisements for Canon, Virgin Atlantic, AXE, and Lynx, became a Playboy model, and also starred in Channel 5's The Bachelor. The model was also romantically linked to several pro soccer players, including Raheem Sterling in 2016 and Mario Balotelli, whom she dated for seven months after meeting the Italian striker in a nightclub in 2011.

According to the Daily Mail, Brown was laid to rest in a traditional Muslim funeral. A source told the outlet, "she was loved and liked by so many people."