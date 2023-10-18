Miss Tennessee Contestant Paizley Wilburn Dead at 27

Former 2021 Miss Tennessee contestant Paizley Wilburn has died. The pageant star passed away on Friday, Oct. 13 at the age of 27, according to her obituary. Wilburn's cause of death has not been disclosed at this time, though her mother, Debbie Glass Wilburn, dispelled rumors that her daughter's death was linked to a reported stabbing at a Nashville apartment complex, writing in a Facebook post, "There is a FAKE ARTICLE and/or SCAM being passed around and shared on FB about the manner of Paizley's death that is NOT TRUE... She passed away but that article is not true."

"It is true. My Paizley is gone. I can not respond to the messages and texts I've gotten but know I appreciate each and every one. And your prayers during this unimaginable time for us," Debbie shared in rememberance of her daughter alongside a photo of Wilburn. "There are no words. This is the very last pic we took together. Ever. I guess a picture is worth a thousand words as they say. I randomly snapped this about week ago watching the paw patrol movie at a theater together."

A 2018 graduate of Lipscomb University in Nashville, Wilburn had a stunning pageantry career. She was the 2006 Little Miss Giles County, and the 2014 Miss Giles County Fairest of the Fair, according to her obituary, and was a Miss Tennessee USA 2021 contestant. She also appeared in music videos, TV shows, and movies, including the Hannah Montana movie.

Outside of pageants, Wilburn was an active member of her community. While a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University, Wilburn in 2014 volunteered to help the MTSU Stormwater Program during a campus cleanup up event. Wilburn, along with other student volunteers, removed 165 pounds of trash. During her time at Lipscomb University, she volunteered for the IDEAL program. She also worked as a volunteer at countless fundraisers and events in Minor Hill and Giles County. In recent years, Wilburn worked as a realtor for Fridrich & Clark Realty in Nashville, working in the communities of Belle Meade, Green Hills and the Gulch.

News of her passing sparked an outpouring of condolences. Responding to her mother's post, one person wrote, "My heart is broken for you and your family! You have been in my thoughts and prayers and will continue to be," with somebody else adding, "I'm so sorry for your loss!! Praying for you and your family!!" Many have also paid tribute to Wilburn on her final Instagram post, dated June 25, one person writing, " I'm gonna miss you. Rest easy angel bby," as another added, "Hurt by this one... You were a real one."