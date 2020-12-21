'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Covers up With Strategically Placed Present to Wish Fans Happy Hanukkah

✖

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin stripped it down to wish fans a Happy Hanukkah. The 33-year-old posted a photo of himself to Instagram naked as he covered up certain parts of his body with a present. "Happy Chanukah" he captioned the post while he stood in front of a Christmas tree.

Several took to his comment section to share their thoughts, with some leaving joking remarks referring to the song Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg did on SNL, with one commenting, "D*** in a box?? [two laugh face emojis]," while someone else wrote, "DAYUM." Someone else requested he not tease everyone like that commenting, "Don't tease us like this."

He's not the only one from the famous cast turning heads. This past year, Rebel Wilson has been making good use of her downtime as she's focused on some of her goals. One change she's worked hard in making is losing weight. Back in May, the talented actress revealed to her fans that she was on a mission to drop some pounds and encouraged her fans to keep pushing towards their goals no matter how hard the challenges may be.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of herself crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji]," she continued before asking her fans what some of their goals were.

"What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs — but I'm working hard x." And it shows! The 40-year-old has kept it candid with her fans over the months as she's showed off her hard work and progress.

It seems like each time Wilson takes to social media, she's dropped a size, and now she's showing off her new man these days. Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch have been showing off a little PDA for fans as they've posted a few things here and there of each other, but Wilson recently shared a sweet photo of the two locking lips. Fans couldn't seem happier for her.