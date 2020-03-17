Pink Mocks Controversy Surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pink is laughing off the critiques of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s epic Super Bowl halftime show being inappropriate, showing her support for the history-making artists on Instagram with a “sneak peek” of next year’s halftime show “for all you complainers.”

Sharing a photo of women wearing floor-length dresses and bonnets alongside the snarky message, the “So What” singer added in the caption, “Baaahahahahahaha” with the hashtagged phrase, “spectating is a contact sport.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

Pink’s followers were in agreement, with one person commenting, “What the hell could they be complaining about? Those two women completely nailed it!”

“I just wonder why there wasn’t many complaints about Adam Levine’s shirtless halftime show,” another added. “Double standard?”

Pink has her own history of performing at the Super Bowl, bringing down the house with her 2018 rendition of the National Anthem. There’s a reason she hasn’t performed at the halftime show before, she explained in a 2019 Billboard cover story.

“Everybody that does it gets so persecuted,” she said of the halftime performers. The artist added she would have a difficult time keeping quiet about the NFL’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick following his silent protest of racial inequality by kneeling during the National Anthem.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” Pink joked.

That being said, the artist is more than happy to continue her legacy of putting on a great show while on tour, having just wrapped up traveling during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour.

“I don’t think I would still have a career if I wasn’t good at touring because I’ve never won at any other angle — I’ve never been the ‘it’ girl,” she added. “I’ve never been selling perfumes or clothes or dolls. I have really made a career out of keeping my head down and beating the pavement.”

Photo credit: Getty / Taylor Hill