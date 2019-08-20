Pink Comes to Meghan Markle’s Defense Amid Private Vacation Criticisms, Says ‘Bullying’ Is ‘out of Control’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently took a vacation to Elton John’s home in Nice, France with their son, Archie, using John’s private jet to make the trip. The royal couple was instantly met with criticism over the decision to fly private, as Harry had just recently attended Google Camp to speak about the importance of environmental protection.

Amid the criticism, the Sussexes are receiving support from famous friends including singer Pink, who used Twitter on Monday to discuss what she referred to as “the most public form of bullying” she has seen in some time.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

The encouragement to be kind echoes a challenge the mom of two issued to her Instagram followers in a recent post.

“I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today,” she shared. “Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLS— CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there. #onedayatatime #onlylove.”

Markle and Harry flew to Nice after celebrating Markle’s 38th birthday in Ibiza at a private villa, traveling on a private jet for that trip as well.

John also came to the duo’s defense in a lengthy message on Twitter where he explained that he had lent Markle and Harry his home and jet in an effort to protect their privacy.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he began. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

The musician added that he and his husband, David Furnish, made a donation to Carbon Footprint to ensure that the royals’ flight was carbon neutral and provided the jet “to maintain a high level of much-needed protection” for the couple.

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran