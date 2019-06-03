Pink and Husband Carey Hart Share Throwbacks of Daughter Willow in Honor of 8th Birthday

Pink and husband Carey Hart are celebrating their “amazing lil person,” daughter Willow, as she celebrates her eighth birthday.

Sunday, the “Raise Your Glass” singer shared a number of sweet photos of herself and her youngest back she was still a baby.

“Willow Sage. There are no words for this feeling, this love, this gratitude, this wonder,” Pink wrote alongside the gallery, filled with adorable throwbacks. “Happy Birthday Baby Girl.”

Pink and her husband welcomed Willow in 2011, five years after getting married, and six years before they would welcome their second child, son Jameson Moon, now 2 years old.

Willow’s dad shared a sweet photo of his daughter on his shoulders to celebrate her birthday, writing a heartfelt note about how proud he was of his little girl for paving her own path in life.

“Happy 8th bday to my daughter Willow. I love you so much that it hurts,” the motocross pro captioned his photo. “I enjoy everyday we have together, even the days I wanna squeeze you. You are growing into an amazing lil person and I’m so proud of you.”

“Love to you the moon, around it 10 million times, and back,” he added. “You cooked a good one mama [Pink].”

Willow certainly is following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to being her own unique self at all times. In February, when Pink received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her daughter had her own hilarious way of honoring her mother, the singer revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “[Hart] brought in flowers yesterday and Willow wrote me a note that said, ‘Mama, this is a big deal. And I’m glad it’s you and not Justin Beaver.’ “

“I was like, that is so random — how does she even know … I don’t know,” the pop-rock queen continued. “It was cute. I was like, ‘This must be a big deal.’”

