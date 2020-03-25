Pink Gives Herself a Bad Haircut After Drinking Too Much During Coronavirus Quarantine

Like millions of other people, Pink is currently self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the singer’s chosen activities has been giving herself a haircut. On Tuesday, the “So What” singer shared an Instagram video captioned, “Hair cuts and drinking. Quarantine diaries,” in which she offered a bit of a PSA to her fans after participating in both activities at once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

“Hey everybody,” Pink began. “OK listen, this is my PSA. I’m walking around my house, I’m getting ready to vacuum and take a shower and I’m eating pretzels, but… I don’t know how much you guys have been drinking during this whole quarantine thing, but I’ve decided to make it a sport.” She continued, “I wanted to share something I did last night. When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas. And last night, I got an idea, ‘I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Look what I did,” she told the camera, moving the beanie she was wearing to reveal a much shorter section on the side of her head. “What do you think? Good look? How about this side? Little lower on that side. I think I’m looking pretty good.”

“Am I giving you like, Alyssa Milano vibes, right now?” she asked her followers. “Charlize Theron? I don’t know. I might try to fix it tonight, what do you think?” Pink concluded, “Stay safe. Stay home! Cut your own hair! Screw it!”

Pink has been quarantining with her family and has shared several updates including a video of herself singing as her daughter Willow played the piano and another of herself attempting to workout as her son Jameson laid across her back. In another clip, she shared that she’s been taking virtual dance class.

“It brings me so much joy,” Pink shared, adding that Willow participated in the class with her. “Another thing I’m listening to is the Goop podcast about coronavirus and how it’s so important that we all stay connected and that we reach out for 15-20 minutes a day to the people that we love.”

The mom of two also named an app named Marco Polo, group chats, virtual happy hours and dancing as key things she’s been doing amid the coronavirus. Pink added that like a lot of us, she’s also been watching television, Willow has been writing a story and the family has been sending letters to their grandparents.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tolga Akmen