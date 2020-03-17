Pink Shares New Family Schedule Made With Her Daughter Willow as They Stay Home Amid Coronavirus

Pink is one of many moms whose kids are now permanently home as a result of the coronavirus, meaning the singer gets to spend plenty of family time with her 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson. On Monday, Pink used Instagram to share a family schedule she and Willow had made after receiving the idea from a friend, posting a pair of videos explaining the group's new daily routine.

"We wake up before 9 and then we go on our morning walk if we can, yoga if it's raining," Pink told her followers, showing the colorful schedule on the wall. "Academic time, creative time, lunch, chore time — today Willow vacuumed — quiet time — Willow just taught me a game of cards — academic time is now, so she's got this cool new game on her iPad. And then we're gonna get some afternoon fresh air then dinner then free TV time, which she's very excited about."

As for Willow's "favorite part," Pink revealed it's the fact that "bedtime can be 9 if... all kids who follow schedule and don't fight. Yay!"

In her second clip, Pink continued her schedule, sharing that the next item after free TV time was "bedtime at 8 or 9, depending on if you don't fight with your brother," she told Willow. "Right?"

She also asked her fans for book recommendations, sharing that she's currently reading is "a little too depressing for quarantine."

"I send you my love and support," the singer continued. "Thank you to our health care workers, I love you, both of my nurse mommas, thank you. And this is a crazy time, but we have each other so let's figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind and I'll do my best to be kind too... when they're not fighting," she joked of her kids.

"I love you all," Pink concluded. "We're gonna get through this. If you can, stay home. No playdates, just stay home. Please. I love you."

There are currently over 196,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 7,900 deaths confirmed. The United States has over 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. On Sunday, the CDC recommended that gatherings of over 50 people be canceled for the next eight weeks and on Tuesday, the White House suggested limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

