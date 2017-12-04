Twitter Lights up After Pink Reveals She’s Raising Her Kids Gender Neutral

Pink is used to causing a stir when it comes to her edgy song lyrics or music videos, but the 38-year-old rocker is finding herself in the midst of a different kind of controversy as of late.

In an interview with The People, Pink said that she and her husband, Carey Hart, are raising their 6-year-old daughter, Willow, and 11-month-old son, Jameson, to be gender neutral.

The singer says that she didn’t want kids to be “defined by traditional gender roles.”

“We are a very label-less household,” Pink told reporters. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: “Great, can you teach me how to make African food?”

It isn’t Pink’s first grappling with gender norms, but she’s making pretty big waves on social media this time around, from adoring fans falling even more in love with her to critics saying they’ll never listen to her music again. Read on to see what people are saying about Pink.

Pink raising her kids gender neutral: ‘Love Pink so much’

Some of Pink’s fans were delighted by Pink’s announcement and took it as a positive message that Pink and her husband are raising their kids to be open-minded individuals.

Could not fall more in love with this woman @Pink ?????? — Miriam Salazar (@MilanPty) December 4, 2017

Love p!nk so much! — MissKittenCreep (@CreepMiss) December 4, 2017

To read this feels so good. #genderneutral — Svenja | スエニヤ (@renardecoeur) December 4, 2017

@Pink is so amazing and inspiring! i look up to her so much ?? — india✨ (@damnedelano) December 3, 2017

Pink raising her kids gender neutral: ‘What rubbish’

Others were not so inspired by her comments, calling them “rubbish” and even saying that she’s doing it because it’s the “fashionable thing to do.”

What rubbish!!! — Sheryl (@Fuller8Sheryl) December 4, 2017

Because it’s the fashionable thing to do. There, saved anyone having to read the article. — WTFPurpleAlpaca (@WTFPurpleAlpaca) December 3, 2017

Wants her child to be gender neutral by identifying with stereotypical male things? Sounds like she just wants her daughter to be a boy. — Ferhan Dogan (@FerhanDogan00) December 4, 2017

Pink raising her kids gender neutral: ‘Pink is a non-neutral color’

Some wondered aloud why Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, chose a color closely associated with the female identity for her stage name. Pink told Good Morning America that there are many reasons behind her stage name, but the main one was because she and her friends agreed that she resembled the character Mr. Pink from the Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs.

Raising her kid gender neutral when she is called pink ???? — No2Trafficking (@StopTraffickers) December 3, 2017

Pink is such a non-neutral colour. She/it really should be calling herself Green to set the right example for the kid. — Marcus Jones (@Marcusandjones) December 3, 2017

Maybe she should have called herself Grey then. — GaryP2727 (@GaryP2727) December 3, 2017

A girl with the name PINK is raising her kids ‘gender neutral’ stop the world I want to get off. — Laura Ramsden (@roralamsden) December 3, 2017

Others were disheartened by the negativity surrounding the news.