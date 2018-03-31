Pink’s Daughter Willow Shaves Dad Carey Hart’s Head in Hilarious Snapshot

Pink’s husband Carey Hart found out the hard way on Thursday that 6 year olds and electric trimmers don’t mix.

“This is what happens when you ask your daughter for a fade,” Hart wrote jokingly alongside a laugh out loud emoji.

Willow has been a star in both Hart and Pink’s Instagram accounts lately, as Pink posted a video of her daughter doing her own makeup in a sped-up montage back on March 22.

As previously reported, Hart, Willow and Pink‘s 1-year-old son Jameson have been touring with the “So What?” singer as she continues her international Beautiful Trauma tour.

The family appears to be in better spirits despite all of them reportedly battling separate cases of the flu in recent weeks. Pink’s condition was so bad, she had to cancel multiple tour dates to recover.

“I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow’s show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed,” Pink wrote when she announced her cancellation of a Montreal show on March 23. “I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all.”

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” she continued. “I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this.”

Two days later she had to cancel a show in Detroit as well.

“I’ve just seen the doctor here again in Montreal,” Pink wrote in a note. “I’m not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit. I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice.”

“I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding,” she continued. “I will absolutely do this show at a later date, and it will be the full show. Again, I’m very sorry and have tried so damn hard to avoid this. All my love.”

Pink and her motocross racing husband Hart first met back at the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia. She proposed to him in 2005 during a motocross race, and the two married in January 2006. The two split in 2008, but reconciled in 2010.