Pink Finally Addresses Her Feud With Christina Aguilera

Years after Pink and Christina Aguilera’s falling out, Pink is sharing details about what is now water under the bridge — plus maybe new music from the two pop icons.

The 38-year-old appeared on Bravo’s What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday and told Cohen about her rivalry with the “Fighter” singer.

She was participating in the talk show’s trademark Plead the Fifth game where guests are asked three questions and may decline to answer one.

For his third and final question, Cohen asked how Pink and Aguilera had made amends and what their biggest issue was.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha,” Pink said. “And I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different.”

“Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground,” she added.

When Cohen asked if Pink had gotten physical with Aguilera, Pink insisted it was the other way around.

“Actually, she swung on me in a club, which was hilarious. I was like, ”What’s happening right now? What’s happening?’ ” she said.

Pink explained that they’ve since made up since their falling out, which occurred shortly after teaming up for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” with Mya and Lil’ Kim.

“We’re fine. Look, she’s so talented and deep down, I’ve had bad days too, she’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice,” she said.

“I mean, it was funny, I laughed. We made up on The Voice. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together,” she added.

A caller later asked if Pink would ever collaborate with Aguilera again.

“We may or may not have already collaborated. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I just did,” Pink replied.

Cohen also asked her about her current thoughts about Kanye West after mentioning a critical tweet from her after he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the time, Pink tweeted: “Kanye West is the biggest piece of s–t on earth. Quote me.”

The said the she thinks he is “talented” and a “genius.”

“I just think some of us can’t get out of our own way sometimes,” she said.

