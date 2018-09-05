Piers Morgan Called out for Body-Shaming Model Tess Holliday

Piers Morgan is getting called out for body-shaming model Tess Holliday, with the model herself responding to his comment about “obesity.”

The former Celebrity Apprentice star’s controversial comments came as Holliday has been revealed as gracing the cover of the new issue of Cosmopolitan.

“As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo.,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post. “Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney.”

“This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models,” he added. Fellow model Lucy Moore — one of Holliday’s peers — spoke out about Morgan’s comments, sending a message directly to him on Instagram.

“I’m a plus size model and I don’t think that she is promoting obesity. I agree that it may ‘appear’ that she looks ‘unhealthy’ as the same argument can be said for thin models promoting not eating,” Moore wrote, “but it’s aim is to show people it’s OK to be who ever they are. We shouldn’t feel any less of a person or less confident or any less worthy because of our size.”

“Calm down Piers! Everyone is entitled to be who they want to be,” someone else commented. “Would you get so wound up looking at a size 0 model? That’s not a good image either or a good role model but society seems to be more accepting of that.”

“You’re assuming that she has an unhealthy lifestyle because of her build. I know many skinny people who’s diets are fuelled by sugar and who skip meals and I also know larger people who ride bikes go for runs and are very sporty,” another person chimed in. “Size and or weight isn’t always a direct indication of someone’s lifestyle. To make sweeping judgements like that isn’t educated or fair. Normally I think you’re spot on but you’ve got it wrong on this occasion.”

According to TMZ, Holliday herself saw his comment and fired back with one of her own. “To everyone saying I’m a burden to the British health care system, I’m American so you don’t have to worry about my fat a–,” Holliday quipped. “Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life.”

At this time, Morgan does not appear to have responded to Holliday’s rebuttal.