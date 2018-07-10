See Photos of George Clooney’s Motorcyle Crash

Pictures from George Clooney‘s motorcycle crash have emerged, showing the dramatic scene in Sardinia.

Clooney was driving a motor scooter to work on Tuesday morning when he collided with a Mercedes making a sudden left turn. He suffered just a few minor injuries in the accident and was released from the hospital after just two hours. However, the damage to his motorcycle and vehicle he hit is somewhat shocking. Photos from the scene of the crash, published by the Daily Mail, show the smashed windshield of the Mercedes E SW, and the windscreen demolished on Clooney’s bike as well.

There was also some notable damage to the car’s bumper, and every picture shows the bike lying on its side. Clooney was driving one of the motorized scooters that are extremely popular in Italy, though he has a well-documented love for motorcycles back home as well.

The 57-year-old actor was reportedly rushed to John Paul II Hospital in nearby Olbia. He was treated for trauma to the pelvis, hip and knee, though a CT scan revealed no fractures. Doctors estimated that Clooney would be back to full health within 20 days.

“George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Amal Clooney rushed to the hospital to be at her husband‘s side, and the two reportedly left through a side entrance together, heading home with a police escort. The couple is living in Italy as Clooney films his Hulu series Catch 22. An adaptation of the classic novel, it features Clooney in the role of U.S. Air Force commander Scheisskopf. He is also directing the show, which is being made for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Sky Italia in Italy.

The World War II-era story follows a U.S. Air Force bombardier trapped in a bureaucratic system designed for him to fail. Christopher Abbott is set to star as John Yossarian, with Kyle Chandler playing Colonel Cathcart and Hugh Laurie playing Major de Coverley. According to a report by Deadline, Julie Ann Emery was cast in a recurring role just this week.

The series is currently scheduled for a 2019 release date. It has been in the works since 2014, though Clooney did not join the project until January. His name on the project is a huge win for Hulu, which is desperately trying to keep up in the streaming market.