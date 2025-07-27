Phil Collins Hospitalized

Legendary musician and songwriter Phil Collins has been hospitalized.

While it may seem concerning, TMZ confirms that the 74-year-old Genesis drummer and singer had knee surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet shut down rumors that Collins was in hospice care after many fans thought that was the case following a string of unexpected celebrity deaths this week. That being said, Collins is not in the best shape, having confirmed earlier this year he’s been “very sick” and doesn’t have the same passion to make music anymore as he used to. In 2022, he performed his final show with Genesis due to his mobility decreasing after a spinal injury in 2007 left him with severe nerve damage.

In 2024, Collins gave a rare update on his health after he lost his ability to play the drums. In the documentary, Phil Collins: Drummer, released in December, he reflected on his forced retirement from drumming in 2022, revealing it’s “still kind of sinking in a bit.”

“I’m 71, I’ve spent all my life playing drums,” Collins said. “To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock. The drumming has taken a toll on my hands, legs. If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

Along with the rock band Genesis, Collins is also a wildly recognized solo artist, and is known for successful singles such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now),” and “Two Hearts.” He also had a hand in the Tarzan soundtrack in 1999, writing and performing the songs “Two Worlds,” “Son of a Man,” “Stranger Like Me,” and “You’ll Be in My Heart,” the last of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

His daughter and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has not shared anything pertaining to his hospitalization on social media, indicating that it’s likely not as serious as fans are making it out to be. It’s unknown exactly what led to his knee surgery, but it’s likely due to his condition, and for now, fans shouldn’t worry.