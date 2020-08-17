Peter Fonda's Widow, Margaret Fonda Sues Hospital Over His Lung Cancer Death

Margaret Fonda, the widow of the late Peter Fonda, is suing the Providence Saint Joseph’s Health Center in Santa Monica following her husband’s death from lung cancer in August 2019. The lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, sees Fonda claim the hospital did not take the proper precautions when it came to diagnosing and treating his cancer.

At the time of his death, the “Easy Rider” actor was 79. His wife notes that proper tests were not administered and it was recommended he sees other specialists. Among other things, Fonda believes the center did not also properly advise him on more frequent follow-ups. The TMZ article shared that the medical facility declined to comment on the lawsuit. When the actor passed away, his family was heartbroken at the news with his older sister, Jane Fonda, telling TMZ she was “very sad” to learn of her brother’s passing. She referred to him as the “talker of the family” and that even in his final days, “he went out laughing.” A joint statement issued by the family called it “one of the saddest moments of our lives.”

The actor was married three times in his lifetime, first tying the knot with Susan Brewer in 1961 in a relationship that welcomed two children over their 13-year marriage. A year after they separated, Fonda married Portia Rebecca Crockett. The two stayed together for 36 years. In 2011, Fonda married Margaret DeVogelaere and remained together up until his death.

As for his time on the big screen, Fonda most famously co-wrote and starred in Easy Rider. He also directed and starred in “The Hired Hand” in 1971. He picked up his first Golden Glove in 1998 for his role in Ulee’s Gold. He won again in 2000 for his supporting role in The Passion of Aryn Rand. The New York native had two other Golden Globe nominations, his first in 1964 for New Star of the Year in The Victors. Towards the end of his career, one of the last things he appeared in was Nicholas Cage's Ghost Rider and in Wild Hogs, which also starred Tim Allen and John Travolta. Fonda's father, Henry Fonda, had an illustrious career in Hollywood, as well, earning an Academy Award for Best Actor twice, once for On Golden Pond. His daughter and Peter's sister, Jane, also had a decorated career, winning a pair of Academy Awards over her run on the screen.