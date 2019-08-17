Peter Fonda’s Death Has Social Media Mourning ‘Easy Rider’ Star

News of Peter Fonda‘s death left many Hollywood stars and fans in shock Friday. The Easy Rider star passed away at the age of 79 after he suffered respiratory failure due to lung cancer. After news of his passing broke, many took to social media to share their condolences and stories about the late actor.

“My heart goes out to Jane [Fonda] over the loss of her brother. Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter.

“My first job on a film set was as Peter Fonda’s personal driver. He sat in the front seat with me and told me stories about Easy Rider. He was kind and generous and patient. A tender spirit. A special man,” Daniel Noah wrote.

So very sad to hear about the passing of Peter Fonda. RIP Easy Rider~ #PeterFonda pic.twitter.com/XfZ59ZPsIV — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) August 17, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda pic.twitter.com/x53Fdf0MVb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda lived the hell out of that life — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 16, 2019

Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor. Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 16, 2019

Fonda’s family first confirmed the news of his death in a statement to PEOPLE, writing: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away. [Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family,” they continued. “The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.”

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family concluded in the statement. “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Jane Fonda, Fonda’s sister, released her own words about the actor’s death, detailing his final moments.

“I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing,” the statement from Jane read.

Awww RIP Mr Fonda .. thanks for the movies x #PeterFonda — YouMalibu (@You_malibu) August 17, 2019

RIP Peter Fonda. Mom forbade us to watch Easy Rider an iconic rambling story of an epic cross country journey. Years later I marveled at the brilliant cinematography of the cemetery scenes. pic.twitter.com/qpZ9WuX1IY — john zangas (@johnzangas) August 17, 2019