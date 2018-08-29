Pete Davidson Says He Tried to Drown Himself in a Pool as a Child

In a new interview, SNL star Pete Davidson revealed that he once tried to drown himself in a pool as a child.

While speaking to Variety, the comedian explained that he had “been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9,” and that the incident was very much related to his struggles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up,” he confessed. “But I’m too much of a p—, and my head is too small.”

His mental health struggles were not the only tragedy in his life, as his father was killed in service during the 9/11 attacks on New York City.

“I learned what death was. And you’re not really supposed to learn about that until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever,” Davidson said, half-jokingly. “To learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F— it. Whatever, dude.’ I’m able to do stand-up and f— around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.”

Davidson has also had to learn to live with Crohn’s Disease, something that his mother Amy Davidson has been very supportive of.

“Some days he was in so much pain, he couldn’t get out of bed,” she told the outlet in an email. “I used to bribe him and say, ‘If you get up and try to make the day you can go to the city later and do stand-up.’ We had a deal! That’s how he made it through high school. He is one of the strongest and bravest people I know.”

While his time on Saturday Night Live has made him a star, Davidson’s recent engagement to pop-singer Ariana Grande is what has had in the most headlines lately. He is not ignorant to this fact, but that doesn’t mean he loves all the extra scrutiny.

“The Internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he asserted. “I don’t like how the Internet is a place where anybody can s— on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f—fest. And now I get to enjoy my life.”

Fans can catch Davidson back in front of the SNL camera’s when the iconic sketch comedy series to NBC in the fall.