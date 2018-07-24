Pete Davidson Removes All Instagram Posts as Fiancee Ariana Grande Turns Off Comments

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande may have hit their breaking point on social media after a prolonged argument with online trolls.

Davidson deleted every single post on his Instagram on Monday, while Grande disabled comments on all of hers. The two stars have been open in sharing their blooming romance with their fans, but according to a report by Us Weekly, the bitter retorts became too much for them to bear over the weekend.

It all started when Grande posted a tribute to her grandfather on Sunday, marking the four-year anniversary of his death. The photo showed Grande and her grandfather together.

“Miss n love you forever my best friend #4years,” she wrote.

Davidson added a comment to the post, writing “omg what a cutie.” Many fans were incensed by the remark, thinking that Davidson was trying to compliment his fiance’s appearance in a post meant to mourn her close family member. They called fired back at him for what they saw as an “unnecessary” and “inappropriate” comment.

Davidson did not shy away, letting fans know that he was referring to Grande’s grandfather instead.

“Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that?” he wrote. “You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

After the awkward altercation, Davidson appeared to change his views on social media, back-tracking his existing posts and taking a much-needed break. The 24-year-old comic did not have many posts even before the big purge, as he was never a prolific user of social media in the first place. Unlike Grande, Davidson is not on Twitter.

As for Grande, she did not respond directly to the dust-up in her comment sections, she merely turned them off. She is still using all of her social media platforms primarily to promote her new music. Next month, her fourth studio album, Sweetener is expected to drop, and in the meantime she is cultivating hype for her latest music video, “God is a Woman.”

On Thursday, she kept the excitement going when she posted a teaser for some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. The full video is exected on Monday night, according to her Twitter, and it looks like it will feature Davidson heavily.