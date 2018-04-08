‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shows off Her Rock Hard Abs

Dancing With the Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd is staying fit while on tour.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to show off her toned abs while wearing a black jacket, black sports bra and grey sweatpants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s up Wilmington, NC, Cannot wait to perform for ya’ll tonight!” Murgatroyd wrote teasing her performance in the North Carolina city as part of the Maks & Val & Peta Tour with fellow professional dancers Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovsiy.

The post also included a series of media, including a sweet video of Murgatroyd playing and snapping photos with her son Shai, along with photos of Murgatroyd, her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, brother-in-law, Val and the toddler together before the performance.

Murgatroyd’s other half, Maksim opened up to PopCulture.com earlier this spring, ahead of their tour, Confidential, to share how excited he was to head out on tour with the family.

“If you get to be with your love and be with your baby and just how much you’re enjoying him and enjoying each other’s company — it’s a dream,” he said. “We just all want to be together, really.”

While it’s unclear if Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy will be returning to the Dancing With the Stars stage this season, news broke earlier this week that figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon, as well as Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson will be competing on the four-week version of the ABC series’, all athletes edition.

Fans have been speculating for months that Rippon, who took over fans’ hearts at the Winter Olympics, would be joining the show, despite the fact that his schedule would conflict with the dates of his already confirmed Stars on Ice tour, which runs April 6-May 20.

But when Entertainment Tonight asked Rippon about appearing on the show, he didn’t deny it.

“I think it would be a great opportunity and it would be really fun,” he said during a Facebook Live interview. “It would be really fun. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, because I’ve just been a solo act, like a one-man show.”

“You know, it would be a crazy schedule,” Rippon explained. “Like, the dates are all going on during the Stars on Ice tour, so it would be a lot of traveling. And I’ve never danced with a partner before. I think [my dancing skills] are more like solo skills.”

Professional dancer Gleb Savchenko confirmed he would be returning for the upcoming 26th season of the ABC competition series.

“I would love to have as a partner someone who has done something connected to music. Probably a figure skater,” he shared. “Someone young, someone with energy. And just someone really who wants to win. I need a mirrorball.”

“But someone who’s really good. Great personality is important but it’s also important that this person is capable of doing stuff. So it’s not just like, I’m working with someone great, but she’s 65-years-old and can barely do anything,” Savchenko joked. “So yeah, someone who is really good.”

Dancing With the Stars‘ all-athlete season premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.