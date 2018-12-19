Penny Marshall’s Sister Opens up About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Final Moments

One of Penny Marshall’s family members is opening up about the final days before her death.

Television producer Ronny Marshall Hallin, Penny’s sister, revealed to press Tuesday that the iconic actress and director was “ready” to go when she passed away Monday due to complications from diabetes at the age of 75.

“She always said, ‘I had a great life,’” Marshall Hallin told Page Six. “Penny was great — I loved her.”

Marshall Hallin said that Penny died “very” peacefully and that she was by her sister’s side when she passed away.

“She was ready,” Hallin told the outlet.

When discussing her legacy in Hollywood, Marshall Hallin said that Penny never tried to step away from the television role that made her famous and beloved by many fans, her leading role as the tough-talking Laverne DeFazio on Laverne & Shirley.

“No matter how many movies I direct, I’ll always be Laverne,” Penny once said, whose career also led to her directing beloved films like A League of Their Own and Big.

News of Penny’s death first broke on Monday, with her publicist announcing that she passed away at her California home.

Her family released a statement confirming the news soon after.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the statement to TMZ read. “Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.”

“Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story,” they said in another statement, referring to Laverne’s iconic uniform.

Marshall had been battling a number of health issues since 2009, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain.

Actor Mark Wahlberg took to Twitter and shared his condolences after the news broke, adding his voice to the many Hollywood personalities to speak out about Penny’s legacy.

“Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today,” he wrote. “She will be missed.”

Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today. She will be missed. 💔 #PennyMarshall pic.twitter.com/F9ksywXYuG — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) December 18, 2018

Marshall’s family announced that plans to celebrate the life of the acclaimed film director and actress will be announced soon. She is survived by Ronny, daughter Tracy and three grandkids — Spencer, Bella and Viva.