Peggy Lipton Fans Flood Social Media With Beautiful Family and Career Photos After Her Death

Following Peggy Lipton‘s death at the age of 72, fans are celebrating her expansive career in the entertainment industry.

Lipton, whose final film roles were in the 2010 Kristen Bell romantic comedy When In Rome and Lasse Hallstrom’s 2017 movie A Dog’s Purpose, passed away on Saturday, May 11 following a battle with cancer.

Her death was announced by her daughters, Kaida and Rashida Jones, who said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that their mother had “made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side.”

In the days since, social media has been flooded by fans mourning her loss and celebrating her decades-long career.

Rest in Peace Peggy Lipton (August 30, 1946 – May 11, 2019), American television and film actress, singer, and former model. Well known as Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad and Norma Jennings in Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/pKXviRXZFB — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) May 12, 2019

Born in New York, Lipton’s career in Hollywood was started at an early age, and after she began modeling at the age of 15, she made her small screen debut at the age of 19 in The John Forsythe Show.

In the years the followed, she went on to become a trademark name, making appearances in some of the most popular ’60s shows, including The Virginian, Bewitched, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

“I never had confidence—never. The hardest thing to know is your own worth, and it took me years and years to find out what mine is.” Rest in peace, Peggy Lipton, whose beguiling presence and exquisite talent never failed to take our breath away. pic.twitter.com/YX0rSHQCwq — Tribeca (@Tribeca) May 12, 2019

In 1968, Lipton’s career skyrocketed after she starred in ABC’s hit crime drama The Mod Squad, which became a major part of the counterculture movement.

Over the course of the series’ five seasons, Lipton earned four Emmy nominations and a 1971 Golden Globe nomination.

Actress, model and singer Peggy Lipton (born Margaret Ann Lipton in New York City) – August 30, 1946 – May 11, 2019, RIP pic.twitter.com/Ah3NSIAwnl — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) May 12, 2019

Lipton’s other credits include Norma Jennings in Twin Peaks from 1989-1991, a role she reprised in the 2017 revival of the popular series. Lipton also starred in Angel Falls, Alias, Rules of Engagement, and Crash, among several others.

After marrying Quincy Jones in 1974, the actress had taken a step back from acting in order to raise their daughters, though she returned to the career following their divorce in 1989.

Lipton is survived by her ex-husband and their two daughters.

The family has requested that in lieu of gifts, fans and friends make a donation to Seasons Hospice, the company that cared for Lipton, who had been diagnosed with cancer in 2004, in her final days.