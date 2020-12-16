Peek Inside Jennifer Lawrence's $12M Sleek Manhattan Penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence's penthouse in New York City was sold this fall, giving fans a chance to peak inside the lavish multi-million home. Lawrence's NYC home is The Laruel, an upscale luxury condo in Manhattan where many city-dwellers are currently fleeing during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the price on this home actually started out much higher.

Lawrence was originally looking for $15.45 million for this upscale home, but dropped the price three times in the hopes of getting a sale. She herself reportedly paid $15.6 million in 2016, but found that she spends much more time in Hollywood where she can be closer to the major studies. According to a report by Variety, she ended up accepting an offer of $9.9 million to get the apartment off of her hands.

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, from action roles like The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow to dramas like Sliver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She could afford to spend millions for a comfortable home on The Upper East Side.

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City, when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long she was an Oscar-winning actress.

Lawrence's 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it's worth a look. Here is a peak inside Lawrence's NYC high-rise.