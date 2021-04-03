Peek Inside 'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry's Glamorous $27M Los Angeles Penthouse
Friends star Matthew Perry is selling his home in Malibu, California, giving fans a chance to peek inside. Perry is in the process of downsizing his property holdings on the west coast, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. That includes the 40th-floor penthouse in the Century Tower, which he first purchased in 2017. Perry is now offering the home up for $27 million.
Perry is prepared to take a loss on the Century Tower penthouse, which he reportedly paid $35 million for just a few years ago. The actor himself has been spending his time at a $6 million home in Pacific Palisades, leaving the penthouse empty. That also means the penthouse has been primed for pictures, showing off its view of Los Angeles and its opulent size. For those in the market, it is looking like a great deal, but for fans of Perry it's still interesting just to look.
Perry is best-known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004. Like the rest of the main cast, the show made Perry an A-list star and a household name, though he has spent many of the years since dealing with his highly-publicized substance abuse issues. That includes paying his recovery forward — using his wealth and property to open up a sober living home for those in addiction recovery right in Malibu.
Perry is now putting another property up for grabs, and fans can hardly believe the star's extravagant lifestyle. Scroll down for a photo tour of Perry's penthouse in Malibu.
Living Room
Perry's penthouse is centered around a massive living room with a fireplace at each end. It features floor-to-ceiling windows showing off the Los Angeles skyline, and ample seating for a party. From here, guests can access the terrace, the master suite, the kitchen and other parts of the house.prevnext
Home Theater
The penthouse also features a lavish home theater with massive widescreen. Here it is furnished with plush recliners, set on tiers for more convenient viewing. However, a new owner could cram far more seats in there depending on the number of guests they intend to have over.prevnext
Game Room
In addition to the living room, Perry's penthouse has a game room with a full-sized billiards table, another fireplace and another seating area. The penthouse takes up the entire 40th floor of Century Tower, and clearly space is not a limiting factor here.prevnext
Terraces
Perry and his guests would have an incredible view of the Los Angeles area from his covered terrace, which features a tiled floor and partially transparent railings. There are three other terraces like this one around facing in the other directions.prevnext
Kitchen
The house comes with a full chef's kitchen, with seating at both the island counter and a dinner table by the stove. However, there is reportedly a separate dining room for formal occasions as well.prevnext
Bedroom 1
Finally, Perry's penthouse has four bedrooms, including one giant master suite. As these photos show, the suite is gigantic, with a fireplace on one wall and a view of the city in three directions.prevnext
Bedroom 2
Finally, the side of the room partitioned for the bed itself combines comfort with the awe-inspiring views afforded by the tall windows. Perry's home is now listed for $27 million.prev