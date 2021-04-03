Peek Inside 'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry's Glamorous $27M Los Angeles Penthouse

Friends star Matthew Perry is selling his home in Malibu, California, giving fans a chance to peek inside. Perry is in the process of downsizing his property holdings on the west coast, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. That includes the 40th-floor penthouse in the Century Tower, which he first purchased in 2017. Perry is now offering the home up for $27 million.

Perry is prepared to take a loss on the Century Tower penthouse, which he reportedly paid $35 million for just a few years ago. The actor himself has been spending his time at a $6 million home in Pacific Palisades, leaving the penthouse empty. That also means the penthouse has been primed for pictures, showing off its view of Los Angeles and its opulent size. For those in the market, it is looking like a great deal, but for fans of Perry it's still interesting just to look.

Perry is best-known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004. Like the rest of the main cast, the show made Perry an A-list star and a household name, though he has spent many of the years since dealing with his highly-publicized substance abuse issues. That includes paying his recovery forward — using his wealth and property to open up a sober living home for those in addiction recovery right in Malibu.

Perry is now putting another property up for grabs, and fans can hardly believe the star's extravagant lifestyle. Scroll down for a photo tour of Perry's penthouse in Malibu.