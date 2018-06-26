‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Pays Tribute to Late Richard Harrison: ‘We Lost a Legend’

Pawn Stars‘ Chumlee has written more tributes to Richard “The Old Man” Harrison after his sudden passing on Monday.

The Pawn Stars patriarch passed away in on Monday, surrounded by family according to his son, Rick Harrison. “The Old Man” starred on History’s top-rated show alongside his son, his grandson and his grandson’s close childhood friend, Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chumlee posted a tribute to the eldest Harrison on Monday afternoon, and he kept the commemorations coming over the next 24 hours.

“Today we lost a legend, tonight we will remember the great times we had and tomorrow he will live on threw [sic] the memories,” Chumlee wrote on Monday evening. He attached the post to a photo from the set of Pawn Stars, where he leaned on the back of The Old Man’s chair.

The two had a love-hate dynamic that was central to the show. Chumlee often played the comic relief role, while The Old Man was almost always stoic and straight-laced. When the two came to blows, it was guaranteed to create some entertaining moments in the shop.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chumlee posted a photo of The Old Man sitting at his desk in a Santa hat. He wore a serious scowl and held a lit cigarette in his hand.

“Love this picture,” he wrote. “The old man loved Christmas as you can tell, what’s your favorite old man moment?”

Fans took his invitation to post some highlights in the comment section.

“Favorite moment may be when he was describing his distaste with rap music or when you had to drive him in your el Camino I believe with hydraulics,” one person wrote.

“When he tried using the pig bbq and when you guys bought and fixed up the helicopter,” commented another. “He flew away lol.”

“My favorite Old Man moment is when he had hoarded all of those copper pennies and Rick made you and Corey look for them,” recalled another person. “The Old Man was a character!”

Chumlee’s initial post on Monday was more of a heartfelt eulogy to Harrison, where he acknowledged that The Old Man had been something of a father figure to him.

It’s hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need. — Austin Russell (@chumlee_) June 25, 2018

“It’s hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need every day,” he wrote. “RIP Richard Harrison The Old Man.”