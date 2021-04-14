Paulina Porizkova, 56-Year-Old Model, Shares Daring NSFW 'Full Frontal' Vogue Cover

✖

Iconic model Paulina Porizkova has shared a daring NSFW look at her new "full frontal" Vogue cover, which she shot at the age of 56. Porizkova is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her first Vogue cover, which was for the magazine's German-based print. On the new Vogue CZ cover, Porizkova is seen donning a sheer black one-piece bodysuit while leaning against what appears to be a fireplace. Notably, the image posted to Instagram features strategically placed swan emojis that cover her breasts.

"Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ," the supermodel wrote in the Instagram post. She then went on to "thank the brave folks at Vogue CZ" including editor-in-chief Andrea Behounkova and creative director Jan Králíček, "for daring to do this." Porizkova added that "most of all" she wanted to thank "the incredible team behind" the photoshoot, such as photographer Marie Tomanova, who is making her Vogue debut with the new cover.

"I can’t wait to share the inside pages as well," Porizkova continued. She added, "This was one of the most fun and playful photo shoots I have done- possibly in my life. For you peeps who have a problem with the lack of coverup- you can peruse the pages fully dressed," then dropping in a big grin emoji.

Tomanova issued a statement as well, writing that she was "absolutely honored" for this to be her "very first Vogue cover." The photographer went on to say, "This is such a dream come true. We are both Czech and the day we spent together in Chelsea was so inspiring! Paulina’s very first Vogue cover was Vogue Germany [in] May 1981! And here she is again - May 2021 - as honest as ever, even more beautiful and on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia - the country where we were both born." Tomanova then shared that "the uncensored Issue available on stands THURSDAY April 15."

In a post on the Vogue CZ Instagram account, the magazine described the new issue by explaining, "The May issue of Vogue CZ is dedicated to time. It is neither anti-age nor we want to talk about aging. We do not perceive time as an enemy but as the only true lifelong companion. We seek the beauty of maturation in every moment of human life. We celebrate flowers in a rage even when they fade."