Patton Oswalt’s Daughter ‘So Happy’ That He’s Remarried

Patton Oswalt’s daughter, Alice, is reportedly loving life with her new step mom.

Oswalt married Meredith Salenger back in November, almost a year and a half after the tragic loss of his first wife, and Alice’s mother, Michelle McNamara. McNamara’s passing was devastating for Oswalt and his daughter, as he discussed candidly in his stand-up act as well as in interviews and podcasts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, he says things are looking up for his family again, and Salenger has played a huge role in that.

“I’ve lucked way above my pay grade,” Oswalt told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. Reporters caught up with him at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California, and the 48-year-old comedian was reportedly cheerful and eager to discuss his home life.

“Oh my god, my daughter is so happy,” he said. “Meredith is the best. Meredith Salenger is Mary Poppins.”

The feeling seems to be mutual, as Salenger has posted plenty of photos with 8-year-old Alice on Instagram, showing her love.

Oswalt and Salenger reportedly met through a mutual friend, Martha Plimpton. Despite Oswalt’s vulnerable state, the relationship took off immediately.

Oswalt has still taken time periodically to honor McNamara’s memory, however. He’s shared his experience as a widower openly with his fans every step of the way.

“I’m one year into this new life — one I never imagined,” he wrote on the one-year anniversary of McNamara’s death. “I can imagine some pretty pessimistic and dark contingencies, some stomach-freezing ‘what-ifs.’ But not this one. This one had such a flat, un-poetic immediacy. The world gazes at you like a hunger but indifferent reptile when you’re widowed.”

However, there’s hope in Oswalt’s outlook as well, and fans are overjoyed to see him moving forward into brighter times. On New Year’s Day, he posted a love note to Salenger on Instagram, thanking her helping him get back on his feet.