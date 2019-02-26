Paris Jackson Walks the Oscars Red Carpet Weeks After Leaving Treatment Facility

Paris Jackson returned to the red carpet Sunday night at an Oscars party just a month after she sought treatment for her emotional health.

Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, stepped back into the spotlight while attending Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The model and musician donned a peach gown with a scoop neckline for the occasion, which she paired with a black clutch, gold shoes, earrings, a statement necklace, and a series of bracelets and rings.

Earlier in the night, Jackson had watched the 91st Academy Awards at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party (sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF) in West Hollywood.

The outing marked her first public appearance since Feb. 10 and came just a month after news broke that the 20-year-old had voluntarily entered treatment for her emotional health, with sources at the time claiming that she had “been battling depression” and had “been struggling for some time.”

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source said. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

The starlet was reportedly allowed to return home shortly after receiving an evaluation at the facility, and addressed the reports just one day later, stating that she was “happy and healthy and feeling better than ever.” She also announced that she had “taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes.”

She once again addressed her treatment in February, stating that “there’s no meltdown, no losing my s–, or being demanding of anyone.” She added that she was “the happiest and healthiest I’ve been in a long time.”

While Jackson had made her first public outing with her The Sound Flowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn at the end of January, it wasn’t until Feb. 10 that she made her first red carpet appearance, attending the Republic Records GRAMMYs after-party. For the outing, she wore a cream satin gown with a floral print that showcased her four new tattoos honoring Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album.