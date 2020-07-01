Paris Jackson Reveals Dad Michael Jackson 'Caught on Pretty Quickly' to Her Sexuality

Paris Jackson has revealed that her dad Michael Jackson "caught on pretty quickly" to her sexuality. During an episode of her new Facebook Watch series — Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn — Paris said that her father lovingly "teased" her about her romantic interests.

"My dad caught on pretty quick," she said. "I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'" Jackson passed away in 2009, when Paris was just 11 years old. Now 22, Paris says that she feels grateful that her father was understanding and supportive of her identity as an adolescent. "I'm very lucky to have that, especially so young — I think I was like 8 or 9," she said. "Not many children have that experience."

Paris went on to open up about her romantic life, saying that she "never thought" she would "end up with a dude." She continued: "I thought I'd end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men. Been with more chicks. The public only knows about three long term relationships that I've been in, and they’ve been with men. The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in."

Regarding her sexual identity, Paris stated that she is "gay" but clarified that she is still attracted to men. "I say I’m gay, because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. So it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…it’s literally just like, what are you like as a person."

Paris later shared a story about her brother Paris Jackson, who she says has been incredibly supportive of her throughout the years. "My older brother…I don’t think he even knows I know about this, but it was really amazing what he did when I went off to treatment for the first time. I found out from my old dance teacher, 'Your brother joined the GSA club. The Gay Straight Alliance Club.'" She added, "When I went to my brother, he just said he wants to learn more about it and have a better understanding of it. I’m lucky to have that as well."

These days, Paris is in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn her bandmate from The Soundflowers. "It is also nice to finally have a home base, which is something that I’ve never really had before," she said. "The only home I’ve ever had before was my dad and now I have Gabe. So, I'm very lucky."