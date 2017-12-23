Paris Jackson’s New Risque Photo Turns Heads

Paris Jackson has been known to post some revealing photos, but one of her new ones is a bit different.

⛔️ A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Dec 19, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Paris, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, often shares topless photos of herself to promote living as her natural self. However, the latest snapshot shows her rocking a nearly bottomless look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The aspiring actress is shown wearing a white Calvin Klein T-shirt with only a pair of red lace underwear.

She simply captioned the photo with a “no entry” sign emoji.

The candid shot has caught the attention of her followers, as it’s racked up more that 39,000 likes.