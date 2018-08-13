Paris Jackson’s New Band Wins New Fan: Her Grandmother

Just a day after needing surgery to remove an abscess, Paris Jackson was on the stage performing with her new band and gaining a new fan, grandmother Katherine Jackson.

Jackson performed at the Canyon Sessions Cancer Fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday with her band The Soundflowers. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old Jackson said it was the group’s second live performance.

“F–. I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. And she actually liked it!?!!! I was sh– my pants,” Jackson wrote on Instagram, along with a gallery of photos with her grandmother and the band. “I love you so much grandma. I’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause.”

The day before the concert, Jackson was in the hospital to have an abscess removed. According to PEOPLE Magazine, she told fans on The Soundflowers’ Instagram page that her abscess “was almost the size of a golf ball” and she needed it removed before it popped.

Jackson said she declined anesthesia for the procedure, and called it “definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life.” She later told fans she should not have even left bed Saturday!

“It was definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life considering I’m covered head-to-toe in tattoos, but I’m alive,” Jackson said in videos on the band’s Instagram Story. “We played a show today, and we didn’t completely suck, and my f—ing- grandma was there, and I’m so relieved that she didn’t hate it, that she actually liked it. And, I don’t know, that means the world to me.”

The event helped raise $20,000 for F– Cancer, a charity that aims to support cancer patients and cancer research.

Katherine, 88, raised Jackson and her two brothers after their father, Michael Jackson, died in 2009.

The Jackson family matriarch has rarely been seen in public lately. This appearance came just weeks after her husband, Joe Jackson, died in June at age 89. Jackson paid tribute to her grandfather by sharing a photo from his last days at a hospital.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating and proud to be a Jackson.”

Last week, Jackson also announced that she is on the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar Espana September issue.



