Paris Jackson Reveals She’s ‘Chilling Like Bob Dylan’ in First Photo Since Alleged Suicide Attempt Reports

Paris Jackson made posts on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday afternoon, contradicting reports that she had been hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

Jackson hopped on social media Saturday afternoon shortly after TMZ reported that she was in the hospital. The outlet wrote that the 20-year-old singer was distraught over the new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. However, a selfie on Jackson’s Instagram Story begs to differ.

“F— you I’m chillen (sic) like Bob Dylan,” she wrote just after 4:30 p.m. ET. The picture showed half of Jackson’s face making a skeptical, eye-rolling expression. She appeared to be sitting in a moving car.



Jackson posted on Twitter throughout the afternoon as well, contradicting the reports from TMZ. She wrote “bulls—” just before 11 a.m. ET, and later on posted three eye-rolling emojis. When Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel posted about her alleged suicide attempt, Jackson quoted the tweet with a response, prompting Frankel to delete her tweet.

“Lies lies lies [oh my God] and more lies,” Jackson wrote.

After that she responded to TMZ‘s Twitter account directly, writing: “f— you you f—ing liars.” After that, she posted a string of question marks followed by a skeptical emoji.

As Jackson posted her responses, TMZ added an update to its story. The outlet claimed that sources close to Jackson had told reporters that she was released from the hospital, returning to the care of her team. This came shortly after Jackson’s selfie revealed she was not being held in the hospital on 5250 hold, which allows patients to be involuntarily detained for up to 72 hours for psychiatric treatment.

Jackson has had issues with mental health and depression in the past. In 2012, she appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter, saying that she had been the victim of repeated cyberbullying. In 2017, she told Rolling Stone that she had attempted suicide “multiple times” throughout her turbulent teenage years. She also said that she had been sexually assaulted by a much older complete stranger when she was 14 years old.

“I’m a completely different person.” Jackson said of those days. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.“

So far, Jackson has not given any more specific updates on her alleged hospitalization, or her dispute with TMZ.

