K-Pop Star in Stable Condition After Reported Suicide Attempt, Deletes Social Media

Former AOA member Kwon Mina is reportedly in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital after she was discovered unconscious at home. According to NME, the former pop star may have attempted suicide, but no confirmation has been released officially.

Kwon was reportedly found in a state of "excessive bleeding" and underwent emergency surgery, though her injuries were not life-threatening. A friend discovered her body after visiting the pop star due to being unable to get in contact with her.

NME adds that the former AOA member has had a battle with mental illness and alleged abuse during her time in the pop star group. Kwon left the group in 2019 after joining in 2012 under contract with agency FNC Entertainment. She later posted a series of post on Instagram alleging former bandmate Shin Jimin bullied her during their tenure with the group. Kwon's now-deleted posts also hinted that the bullying was her main reason for leaving the group. Shin Jimin later apologized without acknowledging the specific allegations.

She has also faced health concerns prior to her recent incident, getting hospitalized in August 2020 after posting images of wrist injuries and prompting her agency to call the police. Her recent issues could be connected to Kwon Mina's situation with reported boyfriend Yoo Jun Young who apologized to his ex-girlfriend and the former pop star for leading them on and being unfaithful.

In the wake of the recent hospital stay, the former pop star closed her Instagram page and also penned a handwritten note apologizing for not leaving social media earlier as she promised. "I'm really sorry for showing actions of not taking responsibility for my words...I kept saying that I would get off Instagram and take time to self-reflect... I had to give you discomfort again. I contemplated a lot. But there were so many incidents such as the incident with Yoo and Shin Jimin to keep my mouth shut," she wrote.

Kwon also has a connection to another tragic K-Pop figure, fueling her mental health issues. The suicide of Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, in 2019 clearly left a mark on the industry. In a post from August, before her hospitalization, Kwon posted a photo with the caption, "Jinri-ya, I miss you."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.