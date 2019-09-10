Paris Hilton Sizzles in New Moulin Rouge-Inspired Outfit, Reveals Epic NYFW Entrance in New Video

Paris Hilton pulled out all the stops at New York Fashion Week, hitting the runway in a Moulin Rouge-inspired outfit. The model posted one video of her glittering ensemble on Instagram, then another of herself stepping out in it.

Hilton was out representing The Blonds at New York Fashion Week. The luxury apparel brand prides itself on clothes that are “glamorously over the top with a rebellious twist that caters to the entertainment industry,” according ot its site. True to that mission, Hilton wore an outfit that looked like it belonged on the set of Moulin Rouge.

Hilton’s outfit was comprised of a bedazzled leotard with a golden belt high on her waist. The jumpsuit was cut low — nearly to Hilton’s navel, and it went over her shoulders with thin white straps. While it did not have sleeves, it came with matching arm covers, which clung to Hilton’s arms from her wrists to just above her elbows.

Perhaps most eye-catching of all was Hilton’s headdress. The piece bore the same jewels as the rest of the ensemble, from the band to the wide piece on the front. It plunged down to her brows with a sharp widow’s peak, and curled over her head in curling, symmetrical branches. The whole outfit clinked softly as Hilton moved.

“Yes, ready to rock the runway, Hilton said in her first backstage video.

The second video showed Hilton hitting the stage at last. The model glided out into the spotlight on a float shaped like the Eifel Tower, and was then carried to the ground by five men in matching outfits. She strutted to a Moulin Rouge-inspired soundtrack.

“This is how you make an entrance,” she wrote.

Fans went wild for the whole display, as they revealed in the comments. Many flooded the space with heart-eyed emojis and declarations of love for Hilton. Many comments even came from other famous users.

“You are perfection!!!!” wrote Kris Jenner.

“This was the most iconic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” added model Nikita Dragun.

“Wow this is next level,” commented actor Kyle Massey.

This is the second time in a year that Hilton has modeled for The Blonds, so it seems safe to say she is a big fan of the brand. Back in February, she walked the runway for the brand with Lil Kim, wearing yet another glittery leotard. That ensemble included a massive necklace with the word “BLOND” spelled out in jewels, but it was lacking this week’s giant headdress.

New York Fashion Week is just getting started, and there are more big displays to come. The event comes to a close on Saturday, Sept. 14.