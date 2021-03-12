Paris Hilton Recounts Horrifying Encounter With Intruder Waiting in Her Home

✖

While she leads a glamorous lifestyle, Paris Hilton's life is not all glitter and gold –– something she recently revealed in her documentary This is Paris and again in her Hot Ones interview. The 40-year-old mogul recounted an incident, in which she was met with an intruder waiting in her home. "I remember one time I came home and there were paparazzi there, and they were like, 'By the way, some guy was like, looking through your trash, taking everything with him, and he's been doing this a couple of times.' And it was just creepy that someone was doing that," she said.

Though, the creepier moment came when she mentioned the time an obsessed fan found a way into her home. "My housekeeper at the time [let him in because she] didn't know, because this guy said he was my friend," she added. "He was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary." Nowadays, she keeps the fan interactions mostly to social media, where they can keep up with her and her new fiance Carter Reum.

She also discussed the harsher sides of social media, detailing how hard it can be for young influencers to build their self-esteem among the millions of hate comments and memes." I can't even imagine being a 13-year-old girl and having these pressures of having to be perfect and care about likes and people trolling you and being mean," the star said. "I just feel that anyone out there should know that you shouldn't base your opinion on yourself, or your self-worth, on the opinion of a stranger. I think that's a really important message for kids to know. Yeah, social media is fun, but you can't take it so seriously because otherwise, it can make you go crazy."

She also spoke on the reckoning many in the media have faced since the recent Britney Spears documentary. “People (are) reflecting on the mistakes they’ve made or things they’ve said and just realizing that you know, myself (and) Britney, we're all just human beings and words hurt,” Hilton said. “Ever since I got into this industry as a teenager, I just felt so much pain for a long time. Just feeling like a punchline to so many jokes for people,” she explained. “Now, to finally hear people seeing how wrong it is and apologizing is just an amazing feeling.”