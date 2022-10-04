Paris Hilton Offers Update on Missing Dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton is holding out hope that her missing dog Diamond Baby will be returned to her safe and sound. After pleading with the public last month to help her locate the missing pup, the heiress took to social media Monday to share an update on her search progress and beg for assistance locating her.

"For #WorldAnimalDay this year, I am hoping to reach every fellow animal lover out there to please, please, please help me find my dog, Diamond Baby," she began. "I've been working with multiple reputable pet psychics and they have ALL told me DB is still alive and still out there." Since offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of Diamond Baby, Hilton said there have been "so many cruel people" reaching out and giving her "false hope" while trying to claim the money.

Hilton did consider raising the reward total, but she was advised by her security team "NOT to do this because it could put my other dogs and myself in danger as they could become targets to kidnap by sick, sick people." The DJ continued, "I know for as many cruel people as there are in this world, there are beautiful, kind, and caring people and I'm holding on to the hope that a good person out there has Diamond Baby and will bring her back to me."

Hilton has been working with a number of specialists to help her locate Diamond Baby, including "7 credible pet mediums/communicators," all of whom have told the mogul the pup is still alive and with someone. "So that gives me hope And at this point Hope is the only thing getting through," Hilton said in another social media post. "Please keep an eye out for my little girl & if you know someone who has her, please have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward. Thank you."

Last month, Hilton took to social media to express just how much she's been affected by losing Diamond Baby. "It's been over a week and Diamond Baby is still missing. This has been [one] of the most painful experiences of my life. My heart is broken. I miss her so much and feel like part of me is gone without her next to me," she wrote at the time.