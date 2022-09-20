Paris Hilton Offers Large Reward After Her Beloved Dog Goes Missing

Paris Hilton is asking for help after her beloved dog Diamond Baby went missing. On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host revealed in a devastating Instagram post that her pet chihuahua disappeared on Wednesday, Sept. 14, sharing that she is now offering "a big reward" for the pooch's safe return.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos of Diamond Baby on her Instagram account, the 41-year-old star wrote that "this is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words" as she revealed, "Diamond Baby [HiltonPets] has been missing since last Wednesday." According to Hilton, her canine sidekick went missing while she was at a photoshoot. Hilton wrote, "We're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open."

Since Diamond Baby went missing, Hilton has gone to great lengths in her efforts to find her dog, telling fans that her "family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven't found her." She also revealed that she has hired a pet detective and is researching drones that could help her locate Diamond Baby, and has also hired a dog whisperer and pet psychic, writing, "I'm doing everything in my power to get her back."

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling – My heart is broken," she continued. "I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

The DJ and businesswoman, who first got Diamond Baby in the fall of 2016, went on to admit that she was initially "scared" to publicly share that her dog was missing "because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety." However, she said she is "desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back." In her efforts to locate Diamond Baby, Hilton said anyone with tips regarding Diamond Baby's whereabouts can email finddiamondbaby@gmail.com. She also said that she is offering "a big reward for her return and NO questions asked," ending the post, "Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby." Hilton has not shared any further updates about the search for Diamond Baby.