Paris Hilton Kisses Boyfriend Carter Reum in Holiday Photos: 'My Christmas Wish Came True'

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, are feeling the love this Christmas. The socialite shared a sweet photo Saturday with her entrepreneur beau in front of an illuminated Christmas tree just days after the two commemorated their one-year anniversary with a romantic celebration.

Hilton, 39, looks festive in a polka dot dress, while Reum, 39, spots black jeans and a matching button-down shirt. "All I want for Christmas is you..." she captioned the shot. In another video, which Hilton set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," the couple smiles before going in for a kiss, which Hilton captioned, "My Christmas wish came true! Celebrating my favorite holiday with my favorite person in the world!"

Hilton and Reum celebrated their first anniversary on Dec. 5. The Simple Life alum marked the special occasion with a video on Instagram showing moments from the couple's life over the past year together. "Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime!" Hilton wrote in the caption.

The DJ continued that she had "never felt so close" to another person, "and that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible." She gushed that she thinks the two were "custom-made for each other" and meant to be, proclaiming, "Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect!" Hilton also teased a long future ahead for her and Reum, concluding, "I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever."

In September, Hilton told PEOPLE that she had known Reum for close to two decades before they connected romantically at Thanksgiving last year. "I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry," she said at the time. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing.