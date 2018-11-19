Paris Hilton and Fiancé Chris Zylka Reportedly Call It Quits

Paris Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka have reportedly called it quits, after being engaged for less than a year.

According to Just Jared, a source close to the couple revealed that they have actually been broken up for a short while now, seemingly splitting sometime in early November.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” the source states. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” the source added.

Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. 😍Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe. pic.twitter.com/qwNzCX6Rp6 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 30, 2017

The 37-year-old reality star and 33-year-old actor announced their engagement in January, after having been official for close to a year. Zylka proposed to Hilton around New Years.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said of the proposal. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Notably, Zylka asked Hilton to marry him with an engagement ring worth around $2 million.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene said of the ring.

“The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him,” he added. “He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

“Paris was not involved. Chris did it all,” Greene also said. “He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions.”

A few months later, Hilton actually lost the ring while she was at a nightclub, but luckily it was found and returned.

At this time, neither Hilton nor Zylka appear to have publicly commented on their rumored split.