Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Post With Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton is taking another stroll down memory lane. The 36-year-old shared a few throwback photos of what she calls the “Holy trinity” on their eleven-year anniversary.

11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity! pic.twitter.com/dxGwTLnFDv — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 27, 2017

In the photos that every person who grew up in the early 2000s has definitely seen before, Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan are all returning from a night of clubbing together. Complete with mini dresses, layered clothing and clutched Blackberries, the photos embody everything about 2006.

“11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity!” Hilton wrote on Twitter.

Some fans are wondering if Hilton’s referral to the group as the “first coming” of the Holy Trinity is a sign that the three friends are planning a return to the social scene.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has made waves on social media. Earlier this month, she shared another nostalgic and semi-controversial post claiming she and Spears invented the selfie.

Whether or not Hilton was poking fun at her comment from earlier this year in which she claimed she invented the selfie as a young kid, we’ll never know.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” she said. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

In that same interview from May, Hilton also said that she and her pals “started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before.”

She’s not wrong, and Hilton fans are as zealous as ever thanks to her ever-strengthening social media presence.

Spears doesn’t seem bothered by all the throwback attention, even though her wild antics in 2006 arguably led to her 2007 breakdown. And then there’s Lohan, who, among other things, is defending Harvey Weinstein on Twitter.