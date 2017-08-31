Paris Hilton’s Boyfriend Chris Zylka Gets Disney-Inspired Tattoo of Her Name

Paris Hilton's boyfriend, Chris Zylka, is celebrating their anniversary by making a permanent profession of his love. On Thursday night, the 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram to show that Zylka got her name tattooed on his arm.

The Simple Life alum captioned the post, "Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals #ParisForever."

While the cosmetics mogul didn't get her Leftovers actor beau's name inked on her body, she did take to social media to share a heartfelt message about how much she loves him.

She shared a gallery of photos of the two of them with the caption, "Happy Anniversary my love! Thank you for making me feel like a Disney Princess every single day. You are my knight in shining armor & I have never felt so safe & secure. You have changed my life in so many ways & shown me what true love really is. You are my best friend, my other half & made me see that fairytales exist & dreams really do come true. I love you baby."

The Hilton Hotels heiress confirmed her relationship with Zylka, 32, back in February. She shared a photo of the two of them staring into each other's eyes with the caption, "The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic..."

Chris Zylka was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, however, the two split in 2015, according to Us Weekly. The actor-model was also romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

As for Paris, she has previously dated Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Hills star Doug Reinhart, businessman Thomas Gross and Greek billionaire Stavros Niarchos.