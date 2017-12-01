Pamela Anderson Will Not Apologize for Alleged Victim Blaming

Pamela Anderson says she won’t apologize for her comments made to Megyn Kelly following the Harvey Weinstein case, despite some people saying she was victim blaming.
“This is not victim blaming,” Anderson told TMZ, adding that she never said women deserve to be abused. She also added that Weinstein is a “sexist pig and a bully.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Baywatch icon told Kelly on Thursday that women “know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”
She discussed her own personal experience with abuse on Megyn Kelly Today and commented that she was not surprised at the fallout of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
“It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately,” Anderson told Kelly. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”
“Don’t go into a hotel room alone,” Anderson added. “If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave. This is things that are common sense, but I know Hollywood is very seductive and the people want to be famous. Sometimes you think you are going to be safe with an adult in a room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I dodged it all.”
Re- My interview on #todayshow #megynkelly Somebody had to say this. Please don’t worry. Refer people to my blog and long standing commitment to defending the vulnerable. We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout- I’m a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great. I am also an advocate for men. I just don’t agree with it all. Backlash is good. – I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend. I’m trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself – It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better – in defending themselves. Don’t get in cars with strangers #rideresponsibly- Don’t go to Hotel rooms alone for an audition. Women are powerful and smart and we can use all our charms in more positive ways. I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say. My mother taught me – protect yourself. Especially with my ‘image’’ – she and I were worried it could give people wrong Impression. I am not an easy girl and have not had as many partners people might think. I believe in love and commitment and common sense. This is why I’m usually married. It is how I feel safe and protected in a sexual relationship. .A monogamous lover is the best and most brave lover there is. I only want intimate sexual experiences – where I can be free to give my wildest fantasies to someone who loves me. and never have used sex as a weapon. It’s just too easy. #bestrong #staysafe #noblame @todayshow #solutions #nodrama
Anderson posted a response to her interview Friday on Instagram: “Backlash is good — I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend. I’m trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself — It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better — in defending themselves.”
“Somebody had to say this,” she wrote.
The 50-year-old told TMZ that “women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this.”
“I will not get coerced into apology,” she added.