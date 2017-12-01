Pamela Anderson Will Not Apologize for Alleged Victim Blaming

Pamela Anderson says she won’t apologize for her comments made to Megyn Kelly following the Harvey Weinstein case, despite some people saying she was victim blaming.

“This is not victim blaming,” Anderson told TMZ, adding that she never said women deserve to be abused. She also added that Weinstein is a “sexist pig and a bully.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Baywatch icon told Kelly on Thursday that women “know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

She discussed her own personal experience with abuse on Megyn Kelly Today and commented that she was not surprised at the fallout of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately,” Anderson told Kelly. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

“Don’t go into a hotel room alone,” Anderson added. “If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave. This is things that are common sense, but I know Hollywood is very seductive and the people want to be famous. Sometimes you think you are going to be safe with an adult in a room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I dodged it all.”

Anderson posted a response to her interview Friday on Instagram: “Backlash is good — I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend. I’m trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself — It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better — in defending themselves.”

“Somebody had to say this,” she wrote.

The 50-year-old told TMZ that “women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this.”

“I will not get coerced into apology,” she added.