Pamela Anderson Unloads on ‘Disaster’ Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson called Tommy Lee, her ex-husband, a “disaster spinning out of control” after he allegedly got into a bloody altercation with their 21-year-old son, Brandon. She also accused Lee’s fiance, Brittany Furlan, of keeping him “drunk.”

“I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father,” Anderson wrote on her website. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father.”

Anderson said this is not the first incident of its kind and their sons have tried to get Lee help in “recent months, staying with him to make sure he’s ok.” She said any attempts to blame Brandon and their 20-year-old son Dylan are “delusional.”

“We have all tried to protect him and help him for too long,” Anderson wrote. “Hoping he’d look after himself better. I do not like to comment about this. But feel like it’s necessary because of Tommy’s ‘Trump style’ no thought out rampage on Twitter and [Instagram].”

This is a matter “just between a father and a son – and rehab is the stars align,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson said she does not want to talk to him until he is sober. He has tried to call her, but she blocked him because “it is impossible to reason with crazy.”

“He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath- His fiancé keeps him drunk – this is what he wants – someone to behave badly with,” Anderson wrote of Lee. “It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight. Trying to paint him as not a bad guy. Just one who is human and made mistakes – He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done. Let’s hope this will be his saving grace. I can only pray for him and protect my sons, who also fiercely protect me.”

In the end, Anderson praised Brandon’s resolve, adding that he told her to stay in France or the time being.

“Believe me. He punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt. Now Tommy feels humiliated – and is attempting to destroy his own son,” Anderson concluded. “This is the Devil – This is the disease of alcoholism.”

On Monday, Lee posted an Instagram photo of his bloodied lip after an alleged fight with Brandon. He claimed on Twitter that Brandon “knocked me unconscious.” Brandon said he was defending his mother after Lee lashed out at Anderson on Twitter about her recent interview with Piers Morgan about their relationship.

Brandon also claimed his father was drinking, which led Lee to pursue criminal charges and a restraining order.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon said in a statement through his representative. “I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”