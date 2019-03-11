Pamela Anderson and Son Spotted out for First Time Since Bloody Fight With Dad Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon Lee are sticking together. The mother-son duo were spotted together on Monday for the first time since Brandon’s altercation with father Tommy Lee earlier this month.

Brandon Lee and Anderson were seen out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood Monday during the aftermath of the family dispute. While out to eat, the 50-year-old Baywatch alum wore a little black dress with matching heels, while Brandon Lee, 21, sported black jeans, a red silk shirt unbuttoned to reveal a low-hanging necklace and tattoo, and a black cap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photo of Anderson and Brandon Lee here.

The outing comes soon after it was reported that Tommy Lee’s assault case against Brandon Lee is headed to the District Attorney. Last week, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was wrapping up their investigation and intended to send their findings to the D.A., which will determine whether charges will be pursued.

Brandon Lee is said to be cooperating with the investigation. Tommy Lee, 55, previously said that he intends to see the charges to fruition and go all the way through the process. The reported reasoning behind Lee’s “tough love” is that he does not want Brandon to think violent behavior can go unpunished.

The whole ordeal began when the Mötley Crüe rocker criticized Anderson on social media after she brought up past abuse allegations she made against him years ago. He pleaded no contest to assaulting Anderson in 1998 and served a six-month jail sentence at the time.

Brandon Lee was allegedly infuriated by Tommy Lee’s words about his mother and allegedly punched his father in the face. Lee was knocked unconscious and authorities were called.

“He came in the room angry and my response to Pamela’s (Anderson) relentless press about our old relationship, with his dukes up, telling me to get up and fight him,” Lee alleged. “When I stood up he pushed me into a wall. I didn’t want to hit my son. I never have and I never will. If I wanted to clock him I would have knocked him on his ass. He had no problem knocking me out. I asked him to leave and he spun around and suckered punched me. Knocked me unconscious.”

The musician later shared and deleted an Instagram photo of his swollen lip and publicly revealed that Brandon Lee had caused it.

“My heart is broken,” Lee wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Lee has since said he regrets making the assault public, but he wanted an apology from Brandon. However, now he wants to handle things on the legal front.

“Truthfully this whole situation has become so depressing and out of control. My heart was broken when my son punched me,” Lee wrote. “Should I have posted it on social media? Probably not. But I couldn’t believe that he was not apologizing or responding to my messages, and didn’t care that he knocked me unconscious and filmed my unconscious body laughing. This isn’t what I want for anyone.”

Anderson has since backed up her son and spoke about Tommy Lee’s alleged alcoholism as the reason behind their altercation.

“This is a matter of life and death. I am surreally calm — I feel justice is at work. I am not frantic or ‘as reported’ — devastated. I am hopeful — this is not new to us,” she said in a statement on her website.

At the time she wrote, “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs.”

Tommy Lee also denied claims of alcoholism, saying, “My alleged ‘alcoholism’ has nothing to do with this. I’ve been in therapy and working on myself, my fiancée is the one who got me into therapy! The boys never once came and talked to me and told me they felt I had a problem. However, my fiancée has been helping me since we’ve been together.”