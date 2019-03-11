Pamela Anderson Makes First Public Appearance After Tommy Lee’s Bloody Altercation with Son

Pamela Anderson made her first public appearance at a conference in Las Vegas on Monday since the news of her family fight broke last week, in which her 21-year-old son Brandon hit his father, Anderson’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee, in an altercation.

The former Playboy Playmate wore a black gown with a plunging neckline paired with black heels and her trademark blonde locks. At the convention, she took her viral campaign against ride-hailing apps to the podium and delivered a message against them, saying riders and drivers both get shafted.

She spoke about companies like Uber and Lyft absolving themselves of responsibility for both the customer and employees, who they classify as independent contractors.

The speaking event was Anderson’s first since Lee made news after he shared a selfie with a bloody lip to Instagram, saying his son struck him amid an argument spurred by a social media post he made about Anderson.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Lee, who’s also father to 20-year-old Dylan Jagger Lee with Anderson. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Brandon went on to claim that the punch was in self-defense and in defense of Anderson, telling PEOPLE, “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism.”

Anderson unloaded on Lee in a post on her website in which she said that Brandon hit Lee “in the most for all of us who he has hurt.”

“Now Tommy feels humiliated — and is attempting to destroy his own son,” she wrote of Lee, who was convicted of felony spousal battery on her in 1998. “This is the Devil — This is the disease of alcoholism.”

She wrote that the Mötley Crüe drummer projects himself “consistently [as] the center of sadness, drama and confusion,” has been “jealous of his [sons’] talent and beauty from the day they were born” and is the “definition of narcissist/sociopath.”

Last week, Lee said he was planning on pressing charges against Brandon over the assault. Sources told TMZ that Lee’s reasoning behind his “tough love” is that he does not want Brandon to think violent behavior can go unpunished.

“You encourage what you tolerate, and he’s not going to tolerate what Brandon did and that’s why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along … at least for now,” the source said.

The issue began when Lee criticized Anderson on social media after she brought up past abuse allegations she made against him during an interview with Piers Morgan. He pled no contest to assaulting Anderson and served a six-month jail sentence in 1998.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s—, but I guess she has nothing else going on [and] needs attention. Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day [and] asks for me back),” Lee tweeted.

Brandon was allegedly infuriated by the tweet and punched his father in the face over it. Lee was knocked unconscious, and authorities were called.

Lee has since said he regrets making the assault public by posting on social media, but he wanted an apology from Brandon.

TMZ reports that Anderson was asked about the incident at the Vegas event Monday but did not respond.