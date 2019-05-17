Pamela Anderson Encourages ‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter to ‘Stay Strong’ Over Body Shaming Comments

Pamela Anderson offered Modern Family star Ariel Winter some words of advice after hearing the young actress was facing body shamers.

The former Baywatch star took to Twitter on Thursday, where she ripped right into internet trolls, even suggesting how President Donald Trump is setting a bad example for bullies.

“This social media world is a playground for shamers. It takes no thought or time to hurt people,” Anderson wrote. “People are ‘un-evolving’ and less and less mature to think about or consider their swift and damaging remarks.”

She continued, “The damage is done in a typed message in a private space — a bedroom, bathroom basement, desk or train- who knows? And it takes only seconds — the bully on the playground is multiplied by thousands— There is little privacy — no parenting- no teaching in this area.”

Anderson called on her fans to “find solutions” and bemoaned that Trump “definitely set a horrible example of self restraint.”

“While we all read our comments and are happy when we receive praise and devastated when someone is mean. And we want to defend ourselves,” she wrote in one tweet. “It’s a waste of energy to engage — it would be a full time job.”

Anderson said it is “quite a science to stay” out away from the people who judge when you live in the public eye, and it could involve “expensive publicists.”

“I prefer not to look. But I’ve learned that then (even back then) — your image can get away from you,” Anderson continued in another tweet. “It can negatively effect your career. Nobody is a cartoon character. We all have imperfect lives, pasts, things were embarrassed of or want to remain private.”

She later said it was no one’s business what stars do in their private lives and they should get to chose what is public and what’s not.

“We all try to do the best we can. Beauty is on the inside,” she concluded. “And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy, rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone. Stay strong [Ariel Winter].”

Winter has long been the victim of body shamers online as she has grown up on Modern Family. The 21-year-old star was most recently accused of having plastic surgery.

“I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f— is cheek bone and chin shaving????” she told one troll who accused her of getting plastic surgery on Instagram. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way… one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo.”

The ABC star told PEOPLE Tuesday that shamers do not deserve a response, but said she needs to defend herself.

“If you don’t stand up for yourself, who’s going to stand up for you?” Winter said. “Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I’m doing it.”

Winter said she believes trolls think they can criticize her because they watch her on TV every week, but that’s not the case.

“On Instagram, people see a photo every once in a while or they see something that a paparazzi took — they don’t know that person,” she told PEOPLE. “It can get really frustrating when you see things that are untrue or things that are hurtful or even some things that private things that don’t need to be out there.”

Winter said she also does not care if people call her “b–y” if she complains.

“People think you’re b–y when you stand up for yourself,” she said. “You know what? It’s not bitchy, it’s bossy and it’s my body and I get to be that way and there’s nothing b–y about standing up for yourself and being real. I have no problem with it. I’m boss b–, we’re all boss b–.”

Modern Family will be back for its final season in the fall on ABC.

Photo credits: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images (Pamela Anderson); Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images (Ariel Winter)